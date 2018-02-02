Swimming and diving: Lawmen break pair of school records

Jonathan Law’s Edward Platonov broke the boys swimming record in the 100 breaststroke when the Lawmen lost to Daniel Hand, 95-73, on Friday.

Platonov’s time of 1:08.17 beat the previous mark of 1:08.40 (1991).

Justin Goglia, Jack Pincus-Coyle, Jack Iaffaldano and Platonov swam to a 3:49.31 finish in the 400 freestyle relay to break the record of 3:49.39 (1978).

200 medley relay: H 1:48.70 (Nate Imbergamo, Paul O’Connor, Sean Laragy, Beecher Porter); 200 free: Finn Hambett (H) 2:05.99; 200 IM: Tyler Merritt (H) 2:17.73; 50 free: Beecher Porter (H) 23.88; Diving: Mary Huminski (H) 209.60; 100 butterfly: Ryan Harvey (H) 1:02.73; 100 free: Jake Beiner (H) 56.17; 500 free: Justin Goglia (JL) 5:20.28; 200 free relay: JL 1:55.85 (Jack Iaffaldano, Carson Carr, Drew Ancheta, Andrew Silva); 100 backstroke: Molly Mercaldo (JL) 1:11.35; 100 breaststroke: Edward Platonov (JL) 1:08.17; 400 free relay: JL 3:49.31 (Justin Goglia, Jack Pincus-Coyle, Jack Iaffaldano, Edward Platonov)