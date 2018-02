Gymnastics: Foran’s Brianna Laggis sweeps for Lions

Foran High’s gymnastics team won a 123.35-110.6 decision from Hamden in Milford on Thursday.

Brianna Laggis was first vault, bars, beam and floor exercise for the Lions (3-4).

Samantha Lambert tied for third in all-around.

Britney Lynch was second in vault.

Emma Jerue was third on bars.

Grace Lavallee was third in floor exercise.

Vault: 1. Brianna Laggis (F) 9.15, 2. Britney Lynch (F) 8.0, 3. Lexi Sangiovanni (H) 7.9

Bars: 1. Laggis (F) 8.9, 2. Sangiovanni (H) 7.4, 3. Emma Jerue (F) 7.1

Beam: 1. Laggis (F) 8.4, 2. Sangiovanni (H) 7.8, 3. Grace Lavallee (F) 7.3

Floor: 1. Laggis (F) 9.2, 2. Sangiovanni (H) 8.1, 3. Taylor Emmarich (H) 8.0

All-Around: 1. Laggis (F) 35.65, 2. Sangiovanni (H) 30.2, 3. Samantha Lambert (F), Lauren Dooley (H) 28.3