Gymnastics: Tigers edge Lady Lawmen in SCC meet

Jonathan Law was edged by Daniel Hand, 126.05-123.0, in an SCC gymnastics meet in Madison on Thursday.

Catherine Burns was second and Lizzy Lombard third in the all-around for the Lady Lawmen (4-8).

Kylee Troy tied for second on beam.

Vault: 1. Carly Barba (H) 8.3; 2 Catherine Burns (L) 8.1; 3. Tie: Grace Rogers (H) & Schylar Saliba (H) 8.0

Bars: 1. Erin Naclerio (H) 9.05; 2. Grace Rogers (H) 8.35; 3. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 8.2

Beam: 1. Catherine Burns (L) 8.5; 2. Tie: Kylee Troy (L) & Grace Rogers (H) 7.9; 3. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 7.7

Floor: 1. Grace Rogers (H) 8.75; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.5; 3. Kelley Levis (H) 8.15

All Around: 1. Grace Rogers (H) 33.0; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 32.75; 3. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 31.35