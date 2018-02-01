With a cold front moving across the region Thursday night into early Friday morning, the National Weather Service is warning all drivers to be careful on their way into work tomorrow — Friday, Feb. 2.

Precipitation is expected to start as rain, the weather service said, but colder air is expected to moves in behind that front.

“The rain will change over to snow after midnight,” said National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecaster Brian Ciemnecki.

Total snowfall accumulations at this time appear to be around 1-2 inches, the Ciemnecki predicts.

“There is a low end chance that some locations could see up to 3 inches if any heavier snow bands develop or the rain changes over to snow an hour earlier than forecast,” he added.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the morning on Friday, then remain nearly steady through the afternoon, with temperatures not getting above 30 degrees.

This will result in any rain and snow that falls to freeze through the morning hours, according to Ciemnecki’s report, with hazardous travel expected.