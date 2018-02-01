Milford Mirror

State troopers plan enforcement for Super Bowl Sunday

By HAN Network on February 1, 2018 in Community, News, Police & Fire, Regional · 0 Comments

Connecticut State Troopers across the state are preparing for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 4. Parties and gatherings can make Super Bowl Sunday one of the year’s most dangerous days on the roads and highways of the state due to impaired driving-related accidents. The busy holiday season is past, but Super Bowl Sunday is an ‘unofficial’ holiday, and the U.S. Troopers urge all Connecticut residents to proceed with caution as they celebrate with friends and family.

Although kickoff is not until 6:30 p.m., Super Bowl Sunday tends to be an all-day celebration.  Due to the nature of this sporting event, the Connecticut State Police offer some suggestions to keep everyone safe as they celebrate the game:

  • Travel the speed limit.
  • Always use signals when turning or changing lanes.
  • Wear your seatbelt, and stay off your cell phone.
  • Be alert to what other motorists are doing.
  • Be prepared to stop, or change lanes.
  • Act responsibly by designating a sober, non-drinking driver before the game even starts. Remember, fans never let fans drive impaired. Be prepared to call a taxi, Uber, or find a sober driver for that fan.

Troopers will be attentive to all roads and highways across the state for the possibility of drivers operating impaired, before, during and after the game. As always, Troopers will enforce all motor vehicle laws.  

During Super Bowl Sunday 2017, Troopers arrested 10 drivers for DUI, issued 214 tickets for speeding and 518 tickets for all violations (to include following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.).  

In Connecticut, football pools are legal as long as all of the money taken in for the pool is given back to the winners participating in the pool. No percentage or cut can be taken by the person organizing the pool for his/her time and/or expense of running the pool.  

Note: No betting pools of any kind can be run in any establishment or bar selling alcohol.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. State troopers prepare for Thanksgiving holiday travel
  2. CT State Troopers prepare for holiday enforcement
  3. CT State Police plan increased enforcement through Labor Day weekend
  4. AAA Northeast holds teen safety summit

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Curtain Call: Of active shooters, guns, and violence Next Post National Weather Service: Expect hazardous Friday morning commute
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress