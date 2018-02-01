Coastal Chordsmen ready for Singing Valentines

Milford Mirror

A Coastal Chordsmen quartet serenades Donna Wong of Monroe to get ready for Singing Valentines slated for Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. A loved one will receive a song plus a card, chocolate lollipop and rose for $65, a dozen roses for $30 more. Singing from left are: Phil Kraft, Darien; Richard Allman, Shelton; Bill McDonald, Milford; and Jim Farrell, Bridgeport. To order call 203-816-0462.

