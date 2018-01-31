Boys basketball: Foran Lions fall to West Haven

The Foran boys basketball team went down to defeat on Wednesday night, losing to West Haven, 48-37, in a Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) non-divisional game in the Edna Fraser Gym.

The Lions (8-8) were led in scoring by Matt Cruz with 15 points. John Shannon added nine.

Foran trailed 16-10 after a quarter and 35-23 after three quarters, narrowed the deficit to 44-34 on a 3-pointer by Shannon with 2:32 remaining.

West Haven (6-9) notched the win behind seven-made 3-pointers and a 15 of 58 shooting night by the Lions.

Marquel Bookert and Josiah Steinman had 12 points each. Jamel Pate threw in 10.

“We had some good looks at the basket throughout the game, unfortunately, we didn’t get enough of them to fall,” said Foran coach Ian Kirkpatrick. “You need to shoot much better than we did to beat a team like West Haven. We’re going to have to fight through this and respond with a better effort on Tuesday night against Branford.”

West Haven

Marquel Bookert 4 0-0 12 Josiah Steinman 4 2-2 12 Jamal Pate 4 1-1 10 Saban Richardson 2 0-0 4 Nick Camera 0 0-2 0 Mufee Cooper 1 2-2 5 Jordan Berrious 0 2-2 2 Shea Sheffield 1 0-0 3

Totals: 16 7-9 48

Foran

Tyler Heenan 0 1-2 1 Victor Rios 2 0-0 4 Matt Cruz 6 3-6 15 John Shannon 3 2-2 9 Jason Giambra 1 0-0 2 Todd Gentley 3 0-0 6

Totals: 15 6-10 37

West Haven 16 9 10 13 – 48

Foran High 10 2 11 14 – 37

3-pointers: W- Bookert 4, Steinman 2, Pate, Cooper, Sheffield; F – Shannon