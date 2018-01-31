H.S. roundup

Jonathan Law went on the road Monday and earned a 52-45 decision over SCC boys basketball rival East Haven. Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen (6-8) ran off with the victory behind a 21-12 edge in the final period. Sam Nassar scored 15 points, Diontae Eady 10, Garrett Tutlis nine. Zane Birks and Carl Maxwell divided 10 markers. Law was defeated on the road, 63-42, by unbeaten Guilford on Friday. Conor Creane scored 11 points and Nassar 10. Birks and Eady had eight points each. West Haven doubled up Law in fourth-quarter scoring when the Lawmen lost, 70-63. Creane scored 20 points, Nassar 13, Eady 10 and Dean Pettway nine.

Ryan Ahearn scored three goals, two coming in the final period, when the Milford Indians co-op boys hockey team defeated Daniel Hand, 8-4, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday. Milford fell behind 2-0 after one period, then outscored the Tigers 5-1 in the second stanza. It was 5-4 when Ahearn scored off a Joey Stacy assist at the 11:29 mark. His third goal, from Santiago Palacio and Stacy (four assists), came at 13:08. Matt Gilebbi, from Rich Carino (two assists), completed the scoring at 13:47. Burwell and Palacio had goals to tie the game at 2-all, before Brett Pisani’s tally gave Milford the lead 4:28 into the session. Hand knotted the game at 11:01, but Ahearn scored at 12:56 and Gilebbi at 13:43. Palacio (two), Pisani and Jake Burwell had assists.

Foran girls hoop

Foran High finished strong when the Lions defeated Guilford High, 53-52, at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Friday night. Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions (5-10) went on a 15-5 run to close out the victory over the Indians (8-6). Foran was led by junior forward Jasmine Lord with 22 points and eight rebounds. Senior Jade Lord recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Mia Tunucci recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Foran defeated Lauralton Hall, 49-34, on Monday. Tunucci had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Jasmine Lord connected for 17 points, with 12 rebounds and six steals.

Law swimming and diving

Jonathan Law defeated Joel Barlow, 92-85, on Thursday. The 200 medley relay team of Justin Goglia, Jack Pincus-Coyle, Edward Platonov and Jake Gwirtz came in second and broke the record of 1:54.60 from 1986 with a time of 1:53.86. Goglia, Gwirtz, Andrew Silva, and Platonov were first in the 200 freestyle relay. Platonov won the 200 freestyle, Gwirtz the 100 freestyle and Goglia the 100 backstroke. Law earlier lost to Sheehan High, 96-85. Goglia (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Platonov (200 IM, 100 butterfly) each won two events. Jack Iaffaldano, Adam Gwirtz, Bruno Sequera and Andrew won the 400 freestyle relay.

Foran swimming and diving

Foran lost a 98-77 decision to Branford/Guilford on Jan. 24. Ethan Skuches, Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard and Sean Morton placed first in the 200 medley relay. Coon, Burgard, Morton and Skuches won the 400 freestyle relay. Burgard was first in the 200 IM, Morton the 50 freestyle and Skuches the 100 freestyle.

Gymnastics

Jonathan Law defeated Foran High by the narrowest of margins on Jan. 24. The visiting Lady Lawmen scored a 123.0-122.5 victory over the Lions. Vault: 1. Cassidy Davis (L) 8.2; 2 tie Catherine Burns (L) & Britney Lynch (F) 8.1; Samantha Lambert (F) 8.0; Bars: 1. Bri Laggis (F) 9.1; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.1; 3. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 7.3; Beam: 1. Bri Laggis (F) 9.1; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.3; 3. Julie Myers (L) 7.6; Floor: 1. Bri Laggis (F) 9.2; 2. Cassidy Davis (L) 8.2; 3. Kylee Troy (L) 7.9; All Around: Catherine Burns (L) 32.3; 2. Samantha Lambert (F) 29.3; 3. Britney Lynch (F) 29.2.