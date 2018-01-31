Wrestling: Lawmen defeat Gaels, prep for SCCs

The Jonathan Law wrestling team went on the road Tuesday night and posted a 49-30 victory over Shelton High.

“We’re where we should be,” Law head coach Matt Schoonmaker said after the Lawmen improved to 15-10 overall and 4-1 in SCC B. “We are looking strong in five weight classes and hope a couple of other guys can get us some points. Right now, we’re looking to become tournament-tested and secure better seeds for SCCs.”

Toward that end, Law will host an Invitational this Saturday. Unlike dual matches, the wrestlers compete against the field for individual titles.

The longtime Southern Connecticut Conference contenders were each shorthanded, when the Gaels (4-10) met the Lawmen (15-10). Because of illness and injury, Shelton’s Bill Maloney was without Sean Rago (132 pounds), Ray Weiner (195 pounds) and Nate Morrissey (220 pounds). Schoonmaker had three weight classes to fill and made moves in his lineup to gain the extra points that come from forfeits.

Maloney switched Garrett Zipperstein from 106 pounds to the match-starting 113-pound bout, where the sophomore won unopposed to give Shelton a 6-0 lead. Schoonmaker chose not to send a 120-pounder out to meet Steven Reyes, a senior captain with a 23-3 record.

The Gaels 12-0 lead went to 18-0, after Andrew Cordes posted a pin in 3:43 over Law’s Alex DeLorio.

Law’s Shayne McCourt, a placer in states a year ago, won unopposed at 132 to take the score to 18-6.

Law senior tri-captain Aisaiah Rodriguez met Colin Mengold at 138 pounds. Rodriguez took a 4-0 lead after one period. Three times he put Mengold on his back in the next two periods, getting points on two occasions, to win a 10-2 major decision.

The match of the day came at 145 pounds, as Law senior tri-captain Alexi Giantomidis took on Mike Monaco. The first period featured a lot of rumbling and tumbling but no points. Monaco escaped midway through the second stanza. Giantomidis got a two-point takedown and added an escape. The duo battled for points in the third, before Giantomidis walked off with a hard-fought 5-4 decision.

It was three straight wins for Law, after senior Marcelo Giantomidis won by first-period fall over Liam Saranich.

Liam Stanske put the Gaels back in front 24-19 with a second-period pin of Law senior Jack Lawless.

In a physical battle at 171 pounds, Ryan Gorman defeated Anthony Rosa with a throw off a restart that resulted in a win by fall.

Law’s Gunner Malin and Collin Scanlon faced off at 182 pounds in a match between seniors.

From the neutral position in the second period, and with the match tied at 2, Scanlon looked for a throw but Malin rolled through the takedown attempt and scored a pin.

Forfeit wins to Law’s Kevin Brocksom at 195 pounds and Anisa Cruz at 220 pounds pushed the Law lead to 43-24.

Shelton’s Isaiah DeLoatch drew six points back with a win by fall in his heavyweight match with Andrew Berger.

Law’s Tegan McCourt was awarded a forfeit at 106 pounds to close out the match.