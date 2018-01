A New Hampshire woman was arrested on a warrant Jan. 30 for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the company she worked for in Milford.

Police said Mary Thornton, 27, of Lebanon, N.H., is accused of fraudulently using a business credit card for personal use in the amount of $106,000 in May, 2017. Thornton was an employee at the business during the time mentioned, police said.

Thornton was charged with larceny. Bond was set at $55,000 and she was scheduled to appear in court that day.