Wrestling: Foran High wins, helps fight MS

Foran High defeated East Haven, 43-27, in its Take Down Multiple Sclerosis service project wrestling match in Milford on Tuesday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions raised more than $2,500 to fight MS.

With the win, Foran improved to 25-6 overall and 2-1 in SCC A matches.

160 Gaul (F) pinned Borchers (E) at 0:51

170 Luth (F) win by Forfeit

182 Jarin (E) pinned Ives (F) at 1:33

195 Rao (E) pinned Bannon (F) at 3:52

220 Q Khan (F) major decision over Fornacier (E) 9-1

285 Boyles (F) decision over Cater (E) 3-0

106 M. Divito (E) pinned Joshi (F) at 3:01

113 Garcia (E) pinned Jordan (F) at 1:13

120 Giordano (F) pinned Romero (E) at 0:49

126 Lang (F) decision over A. Divito (E) 6-4 (OT)

132 W. Mauro (F) decision over T. Divito (E) 10-4

138 Edmondson (F) pinned Macao (E) at 4:43

145 Gontarz (E) decision over Pokornowski (F) 6-1

152 Stanko (F) pinned Bugatti (E) at 3:24