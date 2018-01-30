Milford school superintendent announces retirement

School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser announced Tuesday that she will be retiring July 31.

In an email message to school staff, she began with, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose…” (Ecclesiastes 3.1)

She said her season as leader of the Milford Public Schools is coming to an end.

“I am ready for a new beginning and new opportunities,” Feser said in her letter. “Seven years ago I was privileged and honored to be hired in Milford. Over the last seven years, we have collectively grown and strengthened the Milford Public Schools across all grade levels and programs.

“There is no question in my mind that today our children are engaged in deeper and more purposeful learning and that our educational system is stronger,” she continued. “We are better at helping students grow intellectually, socially, emotionally and spiritually.”

She thanked the people who work in the school system for being part of a team that led to success.

“I truly believe we are stronger because we have worked collectively in service to the children of Milford,” she wrote. “I cannot begin to express the pride I feel in what we have achieved together, and how blessed I have been to work with and among you.”

Feser was hired April of 2011. She replaced former School Supt. Harvey Polansky.

(Check back in coming days for more on this story.)