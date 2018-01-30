Milford Mirror

Prudden ancestor shocked that historical site may be developed

By Janis Hurst on January 30, 2018 in Lead News, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I live in Arkansas and just now found your news items about Peter Prudden. He is one of my ancestors. Are you and the people of Milford aware that Peter Prudden is also an ancestor of an American president, George W. Bush, and his mother, Barbara Bush?

I am appalled that the city is not protecting this property. It should be preserved as a museum and park. I am sure many descendants of Prudden and his group would help and the many people who grew up in Milford would also, if someone of your preservation group would take the lead.

Why isn’t the property on the National Register of Historic Places? Why is it still privately owned? Why aren’t the citizens of Milford hopping mad at the possibility of the site being destroyed.

As a descendent of Prudden, I am deeply shocked.

I hope you can stop this desecration and get a preservation group to take the property and protect it.

The city can benefit by making the property a memorial, museum and public historical park. Would be a great tourist attraction.

Janis Hurst

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Letter: Plans to pave over historic graves should raise outrage
  2. Letter: Resident says open space manager’s job should be permanent
  3. Letter: Article about Cuba brought back Dad’s stories of home
  4. Letter: Resident slams Democrats for agreeing to land purchase

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Time to clean up congested traffic downtown
About author
Milford Mirror

Janis Hurst


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress