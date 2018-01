Sarah Donegan (10-11), Erin Donegan (12-13), Ava Storz (8-9) and Gavin Storz (12-13) will represent the Milford Elks Lodge #1589 in their respective divisions at the annual Elks Hoop Shoot State Free-Throw Championship in Manchester on Feb. 10. Each won their bracket at the Coastal District Finals in Derby on Jan. 14.