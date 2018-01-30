Milford Mirror

Police working to ID beauty shop thief

By Milford Mirror on January 30, 2018 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Police are looking for help identifying this man.

Milford police are looking for help identifying a man they say stole beauty products from Ulta Beauty at the Connecticut Post Mall on Friday, Jan. 26.

The Milford Police Department was notified of a theft from Ulta Beauty and went to investigate. They said surveillance footage showed the suspect took numerous items off the shelves and placed them into a blue backpack and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Officer Dempsey at 203-874-2366 or [email protected].

Reference case #0412-18.

