Boys basketball: Jonathan Law defeats East Haven

Jonathan Law went on the road Monday and earned a 52-45 decision over SCC boys basketball rival East Haven.

Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen (6-8) ran off with the victory behind a 21-12 edge in the final period.

Sam Nassar scored 15 points, Diontae Eady 10, Garrett Tutlis nine.

Zane Birks and Carl Maxwell divided 10 markers.

Eddie Popolozio scored 26 points for the Easties (5-9).

Law

Diontae Eady 4 2-3, 10 Conor Creane 1 2-2, 4 Sam Nassar 5 1-2, 15 Zane Birks 1 2-2, 5 Dean Pettway 0 0-2, 0 Will Contaxis 1 0-0, 2 Tyler McKenna-Hansen 1 0-0, 2 Carl Maxwell 1 3-4, 5 Justice Smith 0 0-0, 0 Garrett Tutlis 3 1-2, 9

Totals: 17 11-15, 52

East Haven

Nate Furino 4 0-0, 9 Tristen Punzo 1 0-0, 3 Alias Ford 1 0-0, 2 Gabe Longley 1 0-0, 3 Eddie Popolozio 11 1-1, 26 Ryan Spano 1 0-0, 2 Jason Giepanola 0 0-0, 0 Luke Delguidice 0 0-0, 0 Ian Reynolds 0 0-0, 0

Totals: 19 1-1, 45

Jonathan Law 6 13 12 21 — 52

East Haven 12 12 9 12 — 45

3-pointers: L— Nassar 4, Birks 1, Tutlis 2; EH — Furino 1, Punzo 1, Popolizio 3, Longley 1