Girls basketball: Foran High defeats Lauralton Hall

The Foran High girls basketball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 49-34, on Monday.

The Lions (6-10) were led by sophomore Mia Tunucci with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Junior Jasmine Lord connected for 17 points, with 12 rebounds and six steals.

Lauralton Hall

Spahn 3-0-0-6 Sendzik 0-2-2-2 Oman 1-0-0-2 Adams 0-0-0-0 Haskins 1-1-2-4 Rush 0-0-0-0 McCarthy 1-2-2-4 Chirgos 6-2-4-14 Boynton 1-0-0-2

Totals 13-7-10-34

Foran

Heenan 1-1-2-4 Inthapanhya 1-0-2-3 Jasmine Lord 5-5-6-17 Tunucci 8-2-4-19 Lucas 1-0-0-2 Collins 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 2-0-2-4 Eisenman 0-0-0-0 Flanagan 0-0-0-0 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0

Totals : 18-8-16-49

3-point goals LH: Haskins Foran: Jasmine Lord 2, Tunucci, Heenan, Inthapanhya

Lauralton Hall 2- 10- 7-15- 34

Foran High 10-13-17- 9- 49