On Jan. 26, the Milford Police Department was notified of a fraud complaint.

An investigation showed that a victim’s personal information was used to create a fake Connecticut ID/license, and the person using the ID made two withdrawals (via withdrawal slips) at Chase Bank in Rye, New York on Dec. 1, and Chase Bank in Rye Brook, New York on Dec. 1.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Gallagher at 203-783- 4762 or [email protected].

Reference case #0329-18.