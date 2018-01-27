Milford Mirror

Boys hockey: Milford Indians double up Hand

By Milford Mirror on January 27, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Ryan Ahearn scored three goals, two coming in the final period, when the Milford Indians co-op boys hockey team defeated Daniel Hand, 8-4, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Milford fell behind 2-0 after one period, then outscored the Tigers 5-1 in the second stanza.

It was 5-4 when Ahearn scored off a Joey Stacy assist at the 11:29 mark.

His third goal, from Santiago Palacio and Stacy (four assists), came at 13:08.

Matt Gilebbi, from Rich Carino (two assists), completed the scoring at 13:47.

Burwell and Palacio had goals to tie the game at 2-all, before Brett Pisani’s tally gave Milford the lead 4:28 into the session.

Hand knotted the game at 11:01, but Ahearn scored at 12:56 and Gilebbi at 13:43.

Palacio (two), Pisani and Jake Burwell had assists.

First Period

HAND GOAL scored by 10 Griffin Fitzmaurice (18 Paul Gagliardi, 5 Brendan Ryan) 11:06

HAND GOAL scored by 12 Brett Leckey ( 11 Tom Parzaiso, 16 Ian Rice ) 14:33

Second Period

MILFORD INDIAN GOALS scored by 15 Jake Burwell ( 7 Santiago Palacio, 8 Brett Pisani) 1:43

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 7 Santiago Palacio ( 22 Joey Stacy) 3:22

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 8 Brett Pisani ( 10 Rich Carino ) 4:28

HAND GOAL SCORED by 3 Tom Ferrick ( 5 Brett Ryan ) 11:01

MILFORD GOAL SCORED by 24 Ryan Ahern ( 22 Joe Stacy, 7 Santiago Palacio) 12:56

MILFORD GOAL SCORED by 14 Matt Gilebbi ( 15 Jake Burwell)) 13:43

Third period

HAND GOAL SCORED by 18 Paul Gagliardi ( 5 Brendan Ryan) 6:53

MILFORD GOAL SCORED by 24 Ryan Ahern ( 22 Joey Stacy) 11:29

MILFORD GOAL SCORED by 24 Ryan Ahern ( Santiago Palacio , 22 Joey Stacy)13:08

MILFORD GOAL SCORED by 14 Matt Gilebbi ( 10 Rich Carino) 13:47

