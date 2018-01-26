Girls basketball: Foran Lions close out Guilford, 53-52

The Foran High girls basketball team finished strong when the Lions defeated Guilford High, 53-52, at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Friday night.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions (5-10) went on a 15-5 run to close out the victory over the Indians (8-6).

Foran was led by junior forward Jasmine Lord with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Senior Jade Lord recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Mia Tunucci recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Guilford

Leiby 3-0-0-7 Danaher 2-2-4-6 King 7-4-6-20 Hyman 2-0-0-4 Petra 1-0-0-2 McDermott 1-0-0-3 E. Hedge 2-2-2-6 L. Hedge 1-2-4-4

Totals 19-10-14-52

Foran

Heenan 2-1-2-5 Inthapanhya 0-1-2-1 Jasmine Lord 7-5-0-22 Tunucci 4-3-6-12 Lucas 1-1-2-3 Collins 0-0-2-0 Jade Lord 2-6-10-10

Totals : 16-17-34-53

3-point goals Guilford: Leiby, King 2, McDermott Foran: Jasmine Lord 3, Tunucci.

Guilford 11-10-14-17-52

Foran 12-15-10-16-53