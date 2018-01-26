Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Foran Lions close out Guilford, 53-52

By Milford Mirror on January 26, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls basketball team finished strong when the Lions defeated Guilford High, 53-52, at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Friday night.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions (5-10) went on a 15-5 run to close out the victory over the Indians (8-6).

Foran was led by junior forward Jasmine Lord with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Senior Jade Lord recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Mia Tunucci recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Guilford

Leiby 3-0-0-7 Danaher 2-2-4-6 King 7-4-6-20 Hyman 2-0-0-4 Petra 1-0-0-2 McDermott 1-0-0-3 E. Hedge 2-2-2-6 L. Hedge 1-2-4-4

Totals 19-10-14-52

Foran

Heenan 2-1-2-5 Inthapanhya 0-1-2-1 Jasmine Lord 7-5-0-22 Tunucci 4-3-6-12 Lucas 1-1-2-3 Collins 0-0-2-0 Jade Lord 2-6-10-10

Totals : 16-17-34-53

3-point goals Guilford: Leiby, King 2, McDermott Foran: Jasmine Lord 3, Tunucci.

Guilford 11-10-14-17-52

Foran    12-15-10-16-53

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Foran loses to Guilford High
  2. Girls basketball: Foran Lions fall to Guilford
  3. Girls basketball: Lions defeat Branford Hornets, 44-34
  4. Softball: Foran qualifies for state’s behind Prete’s gem

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Lady Lawmen defeat Cheshire Rams Next Post Boys basketball: Lawmen lose to unbeaten Guilford High
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress