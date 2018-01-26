Milford Mirror

Cheerleading: Shelton High to host SCC Competition

By Shelton Herald on January 26, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Southern Connecticut Conference will host its 13th Cheerleading Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Shelton High School.

The competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens. Children under six will be admitted free.

Fifteen SCC schools are scheduled to participate in the competition in three categories: all-girl, co-ed and exhibition. Schools scheduled to compete include: Branford (co-ed), Cheshire (all-girl), Daniel Hand (all-girl), East Haven (all-girl), Foran (all-girl), Hamden (all-girl), Hillhouse (all-girl), Jonathan Law (all-girl), Lauralton Hall (all-girl), Lyman Hall (all-girl), Mercy (all-girl), North Haven (all-girl and exhibition), Sacred Heart Academy (all-girl), Sheehan (all-girl) and Shelton (all-girl).

In addition, four schools (Cheshire, Daniel Hand, North Haven and Shelton) will have its Unified Cheer teams perform.

At the conclusion of the event, team awards will presented as well as the announcement of the 2017-18 All-SCC cheerleading team, and Cheerleader and Coach of the Year.

“The cheerleading competition has been a marquee event for the Southern Connecticut Conference and its member schools,” Commissioner Al Carbone said.

“More importantly, our competition is designed to be inclusive; which results in a positive experience for all of our student athletes and teams who participate.”

Shelton (all-girl champion), Lauralton Hall (all-girl runner-up), Cheshire (all-girl 2nd runner-up), North Haven (co-ed champion) and Branford (co-ed runner-up) were among the top teams at last year’s SCC Cheerleading Competition.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Night in the NFL talk
  2. Softball: Foran rallies back to defeat Daniel Hand
  3. SCC spring playoff schedule
  4. Softball: Law comes back to beat Lyman Hall

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Milford man charged with sexual assault
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress