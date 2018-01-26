Cheerleading: Shelton High to host SCC Competition

The Southern Connecticut Conference will host its 13th Cheerleading Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Shelton High School.

The competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens. Children under six will be admitted free.

Fifteen SCC schools are scheduled to participate in the competition in three categories: all-girl, co-ed and exhibition. Schools scheduled to compete include: Branford (co-ed), Cheshire (all-girl), Daniel Hand (all-girl), East Haven (all-girl), Foran (all-girl), Hamden (all-girl), Hillhouse (all-girl), Jonathan Law (all-girl), Lauralton Hall (all-girl), Lyman Hall (all-girl), Mercy (all-girl), North Haven (all-girl and exhibition), Sacred Heart Academy (all-girl), Sheehan (all-girl) and Shelton (all-girl).

In addition, four schools (Cheshire, Daniel Hand, North Haven and Shelton) will have its Unified Cheer teams perform.

At the conclusion of the event, team awards will presented as well as the announcement of the 2017-18 All-SCC cheerleading team, and Cheerleader and Coach of the Year.

“The cheerleading competition has been a marquee event for the Southern Connecticut Conference and its member schools,” Commissioner Al Carbone said.

“More importantly, our competition is designed to be inclusive; which results in a positive experience for all of our student athletes and teams who participate.”

Shelton (all-girl champion), Lauralton Hall (all-girl runner-up), Cheshire (all-girl 2nd runner-up), North Haven (co-ed champion) and Branford (co-ed runner-up) were among the top teams at last year’s SCC Cheerleading Competition.