Milford Mirror

Milford man charged with sexual assault

By Milford Mirror on January 26, 2018 in Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Figueroa

A Milford man was arrested on a warrant Jan. 26, charged with unlawful restraint and sexual assault.

Police said that on Jan. 25, the Milford Police Department Special Investigations Unit was assigned to investigate a possible sexual assault, which was reported to have happened during the early morning hours that day.

A search warrant was obtained and that led to the arrest of Cristian Figueroa, 22, of 170 Maplewood Ave., Milford, accusing him of unlawful restraint, sexual assault in the fourth degree, illegal sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

No further details were released concerning the assault.

Police said Figueroa was also charged Jan. 26 with assaulting a police officer after he allegedly spit on a police officer several times.

Police said Figueroa had been taken into police custody Jan. 25 in regards to a violation of a protective order. While in police custody he was transported to the hospital and remained there overnight. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, Figueroa told the officer watching over him that his handcuffs were too tight and asked that they be adjusted.

When the officer approached to check the tightness of the handcuffs, Figueroa spit on the officer several times, police said.

Figueroa, who has been arrested several times in the past on various charges, was held in police custody.

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford man spit on police officer, charged with assault
  2. Milford Police Reports: Oct. 29
  3. Milford Police Report: Jan. 8
  4. Man allegedly wrote checks to Costco from closed checking account

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post SCC playoff schedule Next Post Cheerleading: Shelton High to host SCC Competition
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress