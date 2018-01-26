Milford man charged with sexual assault

A Milford man was arrested on a warrant Jan. 26, charged with unlawful restraint and sexual assault.

Police said that on Jan. 25, the Milford Police Department Special Investigations Unit was assigned to investigate a possible sexual assault, which was reported to have happened during the early morning hours that day.

A search warrant was obtained and that led to the arrest of Cristian Figueroa, 22, of 170 Maplewood Ave., Milford, accusing him of unlawful restraint, sexual assault in the fourth degree, illegal sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

No further details were released concerning the assault.

Police said Figueroa was also charged Jan. 26 with assaulting a police officer after he allegedly spit on a police officer several times.

Police said Figueroa had been taken into police custody Jan. 25 in regards to a violation of a protective order. While in police custody he was transported to the hospital and remained there overnight. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, Figueroa told the officer watching over him that his handcuffs were too tight and asked that they be adjusted.

When the officer approached to check the tightness of the handcuffs, Figueroa spit on the officer several times, police said.

Figueroa, who has been arrested several times in the past on various charges, was held in police custody.