Milford man spit on police officer, charged with assault

A Milford man was charged with assaulting a police officer Jan. 26 after he allegedly spit on a police officer several times.

Police said Cristian Figueroa, 22, of 170 Maplewood Ave., was taken into police custody Jan. 25 in regards to a violation of a protective order. While in police custody Figueroa was transported to the hospital and remained there overnight. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, Figueroa told the officer watching over him that his handcuffs were too tight and asked that they be adjusted.

When the officer approached to check the tightness of the handcuffs, Figueroa spit on the officer several times, police said.

Bond for Figueroa was set at $2,500 and he was held in police custody.