Milford Mirror

Milford man spit on police officer, charged with assault

By Milford Mirror on January 26, 2018 in Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Milford man was charged with assaulting a police officer Jan. 26 after he allegedly spit on a police officer several times.

Police said Cristian Figueroa, 22, of 170 Maplewood Ave., was taken into police custody Jan. 25 in regards to a violation of a protective order. While in police custody Figueroa was transported to the hospital and remained there overnight. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, Figueroa told the officer watching over him that his handcuffs were too tight and asked that they be adjusted.

When the officer approached to check the tightness of the handcuffs, Figueroa spit on the officer several times, police said.

Bond for Figueroa was set at $2,500 and he was held in police custody.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford man charged with sexual assault
  2. Milford Police Reports: March 14
  3. Milford Police Reports: July 22
  4. Resident charged with stealing watches

Tags: , ,

Previous Post West Shore Middle School needs your vote for Zombie Apocalypse Next Post Residents can comment on budget plan Feb. 1: Public hearing set
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress