Boys basketball: Foran Lions qualify for states

Sophomore guard John Shannon led four double-digit scorers with 19 points on Thursday night as the Foran boys basketball team defeated Sheehan of Wallingford, 66-50, in a Southern Connecticut Conference non-division game in the Edna Fraser Gym.

Shannon got scoring help from Matt Cruz (14 points), Victor Rios (12) and Todd Gentley (12) as the Lions earned their eighth win and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Foran is now 8-6.

Jack McDonnell scored 11 points and Brett Gill added 10 for the Titans, 5-8.

Sheehan got as close as 50-41 with 4:31 to play in the fourth quarter, before the Lions closed it out with a 16-9 run.

“It’s a nice win and deserving of these kids to make the state tournament, “said second-year coach Ian Kirkpatrick. “Tonight we were able to handle their full-court pressure, get back in our half-court offense, and then make our foul shots down the stretch.”

Sheehan defeated Foran, 72-64, in double overtime earlier in the season, while both teams were playing in the Platt Tech Invitational.

Sheehan

Kris Jackson 1 0-0 2 Derek Vansteenburgh 2 0-0 4 Austin Lee 1 0-0 2 Caden Cloutier 1 0-0 2 Mickey Deming 0 3-4 3 Brett Gill 3 4-6 10 Jack McDonnell 4 2-3 11 Tyler Carmen 3 0-0 7 Garrett Molampy 3 2-3 9

Totals: 17 11-16 50

Foran

Tyler Heenan 0 1-3 1 Mark Wootton 2 1-2 5 Victor Rios 4 2-2 12 Anthony Davis 0 1-2 1 Matt Cruz 5 3-6 14 John Shannon 8 2-2 19 Jason Giambra 0 2-2 2 Todd Gentley 7 0-0 14.

Totals 26 12-19 66

Sheehan 8 10 14 18—50

Foran 18 14 10 24—66

3-pointers: S—McDonnell, Carmen, Molampy; F—Rios 2, Cruz, Shannon