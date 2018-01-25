Boys basketball: Lawmen winners of three straight

The Jonathan Law boys basketball team almost beat the clock last Wednesday night in it’s non-Southern Connecticut Conference home game against Whitney Tech of Hamden.

Closing in on the century mark, the Lawmen came up three points short in a 97-65 win over the Owls. Law’s new head coach Jamie Anderson, who along with assistant coach Dan Maxwell, played for the Jim Betzig back in the glory days of Law basketball.

“In Dan and my junior year (1988-89) we scored 100 points or more,” Anderson said. “That was nice. It’s really not a goal for this team right now. We knew tonight, because we had scouted them, that we could press early, look for force turnovers and get off to a fast start. We had a little size advantage on them, but they had some good ball handlers.”

Utilizing a full-court man-to-man press allowed Law to jump out quick. The Lawmen led 23-9 after one, a quarter in which Whitney Tech turned the ball over seven times (the Owls had 19 on the night).

Senior guard Dean Pettway, who finished with a game-high 21 points, had nine of them in the opening eight minutes.

“This coaching staff has brought a different feeling to this team, “Pettway said. “We put in a game plan tonight and it really went well. I think the guys felt more comfortable this year. We’d like to think that we can win eight games, make both the SCC tournament and the states and go from there.”

Another senior, Conor Creane, added 16 points and had 10 rebounds.

Law led 49-28 by halftimes and kept working to take a 75-37 lead after three quarters.

Law made 42 of 75 shots from the floor for an impressive 56 percent while limiting Whitney to 21 of 62 (35 percent). The Owls had 49 rebounds to 41 for Law, while making six 3-pointers and converting 16-of-28 from the foul line where Law was 12-of-16.

“We’ve worked on changing the culture here,” Anderson said. “It was something that needed to be done. We have great kids and they’re buying into our system. The seniors are leading the way and the younger kids are feeding off of that.”

Law continued in the right direction both on Friday night and again on Monday with wins over Branford and Lyman Hall of Wallingford.

Creane scored 23 points and Sam Nassar had 19 in the road win over Branford.

Creane scored 24 points and Diontae Eddy had 17 when Law, now 5-6, turned back visiting Lyman Hall.