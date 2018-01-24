Milford Mirror

Gymnastics: Lady Lawmen edge Foran Lions

By Milford Mirror on January 24, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jonathan Law’s gymnastic team defeated Foran High by the narrowest of margins on Wednesday.

The visiting Lady Lawmen scored a 123.0-122.5 victory over the Lions.

Vault: 1. Cassidy Davis (L) 8.2; 2 tie Catherine Burns (L) & Britney Lynch (F) 8.1; Samantha Lambert (F) 8.0

Bars: 1. Bri Laggis (F) 9.1; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.1; 3. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 7.3

Beam: 1. Bri Laggis (F) 9.1; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.3; 3. Julie Myers (L) 7.6

Floor: 1. Bri Laggis (F) 9.2; 2. Cassidy Davis (L) 8.2; 3. Kylee Troy (L) 7.9

All Around: Catherine Burns (L) 32.3; 2. Samantha Lambert (F) 29.3; 3. Britney Lynch (F) 29.2

