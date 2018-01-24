Boys basketball: West Haven defeats Jonathan Law

West Haven doubled up host Jonathan Law in fourth quarter scoring when the Lawmen lost to the Westies, 70-63, on Wednesday.
Conor Creane scored 20 points to lead Law (5-7).
Sam Nassar scored 13, Diontae Eady 10 and Dean Pettway nine.
Josiah Steinman scored 26 points for West Haven (4-7).
Law
Diontae Eady 4 2-2, 10 Conor Creane 9 0-0, 20 Sam Nassar 4 4-5, 13 Zane Birks 1 1-2, 3 Dean Pettway 4 1-1, 9 Will Contaxis 0 2-2, 2 Carl Maxwell 1 3-5, 5 Justice Smith 0 1-2, 1 Garrett Tutlis 0 0-0, 0
Totals: 23 14-19, 63
West Haven
Marquel Bookert 3 0-0, 9 Josiah Steinman 10 4-5, 26 Josh Montcriefe 5 3-5, 14 Nick Camera 0 0-0, 0 Jordan Berrios 2 1-2, 6 Jamal Pate 1 6-6, 8 Saban Richardson 3 1-1, 7
Totals: 24 15-19, 70
Jonathan Law 16 25 10 12 — 63
West Haven 17 8 21 24 — 70
3-pointers: L—Creane 2, Nassar 1; WH — Bookert 3, Steinman 2, Montcrieffe 1, Berrios 1