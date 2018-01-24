Home health aide charged with stealing from client

A home health care aide was arrested Jan. 21 on a warrant for allegedly using the credit card of the person she was caring for.

Police said Kevaughna Sullivan, 21, of 59 Lombard St., New Haven, is accused of fraudulently using the credit/debit card last August, ringing up about $1,000 over several transactions. Sullivan also held two additional active warrants for her arrest stemming from a marijuana infraction and a failure to appear in court charge.

She has now also been charged with theft of a credit card, identity theft and 10 counts of illegal use of a credit card.

Bond was set at $25,650 and she has a court date of Feb. 13.