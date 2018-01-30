Binge and Repeat: Campy cannibalism in suburbia

What do you do if you wake up one day with a hunger for human flesh? In the case of the Santa Clarita diet you continue your normal suburban life while drinking a human smoothie at the neighbor’s barbeque.

The Santa Clarita Diet begins with a stiff Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore) getting violently ill while showing a house to clients. She wakes up the next day with a significantly more vivacious personality puzzling her husband, Joel (played by Timothy Olyphant). With her new personality Sheila finds that she has developed a taste for human flesh which leads to the couple’s hilarious murder spree, which they work to hide from their teenage daughter.

From there the family has to work together to kill people, hide the bodies to help the carnivorous Sheila feed. Joel, the ever supportive husband, just wants to keep his wife happy and tries his best to find a cure for Sheila, while doing everything in his power to keep her from eating the school principal.

Of course the family has cops living on either side of them and one neighbor keeps putting his nose where it doesn’t belong. The hijinks are amplified when the family turns to their teenage neighbor for help understanding why Sheila’s more interested in eating the waiter than the plate he carries to the table.

While Sheila and Joel try to quell her hunger, their daughter Abby (played by Liv Hewson) starts acting out as she faces the reality that her mom is a murderous zombie.

The Santa Clarita Diet is a fluffy comedy, the gore present in the show is not for the squeamish. The show doesn’t fall into the grotesque, but the aggressive vomiting and campy fake blood are enough to trigger a sensitive gag reflex while watching the first few episodes.

The Santa Clarita Diet is available on Netflix, with ten 30-minute episodes. The series is rated TV-MA.

