H.S. update: Jonathan Law defeats Greenwich

Jonathan Law’s wrestling team defeated Greenwich, 42-32, on Saturday. Gunner Malin, Kevin Brocksom and Shayne McCourt posted wins by fall in three of the final four matches to lift coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen to victory. Greenwich took a 14-0 lead after three bouts, before Law rallied with five straight victories. Tegan McCourt won by technical fall at 132 pounds and Aisaiah Rodriguez posted a decision at 138. After a forfeit win, Jack Lawless had a decision at 152 and Antonio Rosado won by fall. Greenwich notched a pair of wins, then Malin at 195, Brockson at 220 and Shayne McCourt at 106 closed out the victory.

Foran wrestling

Foran High defeated host Waterford and Westerly (R.I.) while losing to Coventry (R.I.) on Friday. Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions, ranked ninth in the state, are now 20-5 on the season. In the match with Coventry, Qasim Khan (220 pounds), Michael Giordano (120), Ryan Luth (160) and Nolan Bannon (195) win by pin. Umer Khan (170) had a 9-0 major decision and Tyler Stanko (152) a 7-2 decision. Phillip Boyles was awarded a forfeit. Will Mauro (132 pounds) and Qasim Khan (220) had falls versus Westerly. Luth scored a 16-1 victory by technical fall. Ryan Jordan (113 pounds), Ethan Edmondson (138), Kevin Pokornowski (145), Stanko (152), Ronnie Gaul (170), Bannon (195) and Qasim Khan won via the pin. Mauro (132) had a 13-3 win by major decision.

Foran gymnastics

Foran High lost to Daniel Hand, 130.75-125.3. Brianna Laggis was first overall on bars for the Lions (2-2) and placed second on beam. Britney Lynch was third all-around. Samantha Lambert was third in vault. Jaime Visocchi was third on bars.

Law gymnastics

Jonathan Law posted a score of 123.1 in its meet with Oxford (132.7) and Newtown (129.6) on Monday. Catherine Burns was third on vault and tied for third on bars.

Law girls hoop

Jonathan Law used a 14-7 run in the final period to defeat Lyman Hall, 56-54, in an SCC contest in Milford. Cali Jolley scored 19 points, Samara Thacker 16 and Pam Ellison had 11, as coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen improved to 9-3.

Foran swimming

and diving

Foran High lost to Sheehan High, 92-87. Ethan Skuches placed first in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle and was part of the Lions’ winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. Skuches, Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard and Sean Morton were first in the 200 medley relay. Yasmina Lingane, Samantha O’Neill, Coon and Skuches were best in the 400 freestyle relay. Morton won the 50 freestyle, Burgard the 100 butterfly and Adam Lorenzo the 100 breaststroke.

Law swimming

and diving

Jonathan Law defeated Bunnell/Stratford, 87.5-67.5, on Thursday. Earning individual firsts for coach Asli Kizavul ‘s Lawmen were Jake Gwirtz (100 freestyle, 50 freestyle), Edward Platonov (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Justin Goglia (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and Molly Mercaldo (100 butterfly). Goglia, Bobby Fisk, Platonov and Gwirtz placed first in the 200 medley relay. Goglia, Gwirtz, Andrew Silva and Platonov won the 200 freestyle relay. Law earlier defeated Lyman Hall/Coginchaug, 97-73. Justin Goglia, Bobby Fisk, Edward Platonov and Jake Gwirtz were first in the 200 medley relay. Gwirtz, Goglia, Andrew Silva and Platonov won the 200 freestyle relay, In the 400 freestyle relay, Jack Iaffaldano, Carson Carr, Bruno Sequera and Silva were best. Goglia was first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke,, Platonov first in the 100 butterfly and the 100 IM, Gwirtz won the 50 freestyle.