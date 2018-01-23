Milford Mirror

Homeless shelter awarded grant of $2,500

By Milford Mirror on January 23, 2018 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Norma F. Pfriem Foundation.

The grant is for the specific benefit of the children living at the center and will be used to purchase age-appropriate birthday and holiday gifts for them.

“We are very grateful to receive this grant that will focus on the well-being of children at our shelter,” said Toni Dolan, Beth-El Center executive director. “We’re thrilled to be able to give personalized gifts to each child living at the center which we hope will bring them joy and make their stressful situation a little better.”

Funds from the grant will be used to purchase toys, clothing and educational devices as well as wrapping paper and cards for birthday or any holiday occasions.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Beth El auction includes lessons by former major league pitcher
  2. Norma F. Pfriem Foundation donates $150,000 to Beth El Center
  3. Windsurfer thought to be in distress turns out to be fine
  4. Feb. 16 detour announced for Red Bush Lane

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Time to apply for state and local tax credit Next Post Cars ransacked overnight: Police remind residents to lock vehicles
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress