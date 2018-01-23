Homeless shelter awarded grant of $2,500

The Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Norma F. Pfriem Foundation.

The grant is for the specific benefit of the children living at the center and will be used to purchase age-appropriate birthday and holiday gifts for them.

“We are very grateful to receive this grant that will focus on the well-being of children at our shelter,” said Toni Dolan, Beth-El Center executive director. “We’re thrilled to be able to give personalized gifts to each child living at the center which we hope will bring them joy and make their stressful situation a little better.”

Funds from the grant will be used to purchase toys, clothing and educational devices as well as wrapping paper and cards for birthday or any holiday occasions.