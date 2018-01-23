Time to apply for state and local tax credit

Applications for the State of Connecticut Homeowners Tax Credit Program and the City of Milford Local Tax Credit Benefit are being taken in the assessor’s office located at the Parson’s Government Complex, 70 West River St.

Eligibility for benefits are based on the applicant’s proof of ownership as of Oct. 1, 2017, resident status and financial eligibility.

A qualified applicant must be 65 years of age by Dec. 31, 2017, or under age 65 and considered 100% Social Security disabled.

Those qualifying as 100% disabled must bring a current printout from Social Security which must include a statement of disability and when it began (Called a BPQY) To receive a printout, call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213.

The application filing period is Feb. 1, 2018 through May 15, 2018. The office is open 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

Maximum income guidelines are as follows:

State of Connecticut Homeowners Tax Credit Program: $35,300 for a single person, and $43,000 for married couples.

City of Milford Local Tax Credit Benefit: $50,300 for a single person and $58,000 for married couples.

Qualifying income is defined as all taxable and nontaxable income.

Applicants should bring the following:

If a Federal Income Tax Return is filed for 2017, it is a statutory requirement that a copy must be presented to the assessor’s office — bring the entire Federal Income Tax Return. Also, those receiving Social Security or Railroad Retirement earnings must bring the 2017 SSA-1099 (for both spouses). Those receiving veteran pensions and veteran disability pensions must provide a letter from the VA (1-800-827-1000) stating total earnings for 2017.

Those who do not file a Federal Income Tax Return for 2017, must bring all proofs of income for 2017. For example, bring in statements of wages, bonuses, commissions, fees, gratuities, payment for jury duty, lottery winnings, annuities and pensions, IRA distributions, interest, dividends, net rent or proceeds from sales of property, Veteran Pensions and Veteran Disability Pensions, and any other proofs of income (taxable and non-taxable). Those receiving Social Security or Railroad Retirement earnings must bring the 2017 SSA-1099 (for both spouses).

For information contact the assessor’s office at 203-701-4419.

Those currently on the program who fail to renew by the deadline will be removed from the benefits list.