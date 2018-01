The Milford High School 2018 All Class Reunion will be Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former athletic field on West Main Street.

Tents, tables and chairs will be provided. Food and drink will be available for purchase. The cost is $16, $20 at the door: Advance registration is encouraged. RSVP by June 1.

For information, contact co-chairs Deb Franco Smith and Win Smith at [email protected] or 203-882-3351.

To register or more information, go to mhsallclass.com.