Girls basketball: Foran defeats Shelton Gaelettes

Foran High’s girls basketball team turned the tables on SCC rival Shelton with a 42-32 road victory Monday night.

Shelton had beaten Foran in Milford earlier in the season.

With the win, Foran improved to 4-10 and Shelton fell to 5-8.

Jasmine Lord led the way with a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Lord also came away with five steals.

Mia Tunucci scored 12 points and had six rebounds.

Jade Lord had four points. Lauren Heenan and Emma Lucas both tacked on three. Sam Inthapanhya tacked on two and dished out five assists.

“This is definitely a big win for us. We’re just looking to improve each game and be more competitive,” Foran coach Bob Asmussen said. “They killed us on the boards last time. Last time, they got a million second-chance points.”

Jasmine Lord hit a trio of 3-pointers. Tunucci had two and Heenan one.

Foran led 20-13 at the half and built a 31-18 lead through three quarters of play. Tunucci and Jasmine Lord made shots from downtown as part of the third-quarter pull away.

Foran built a 36-20 lead early in the fourth and was ahead 38-22 when Shelton scored five straight points. The home team had possession and a chance to get the lead back to single digits, but the Lions defended well.

“It feels awesome because last game we got out-rebounded and outworked, and I think we gained a lot of confidence since the last time we played them,” Jasmine Lord said.

It was an improved all-around game for the Lions.

“I think we did a much better job getting to their shooters, as well as cutting off their penetration,” Asmussen said. “We moved the ball around much better — good spacing on the floor, the girls made the extra pass to find the open shooter. I was proud of that.”

Foran

Lauren Heenan 1 0-0 3, Sam Inthapanhya 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Lord 4 7-11 18, Mia Tunucci 5 0-1 12, Emma Lucas 1 1-2 3, Bridget Collins 0 0-2 0, Jade Lord 2 0-2 4

Totals: 13 10-18 42

Shelton

Kayla Resto 6 1-2 13, Mackenzie Joyce 1 0-0 2, Leya Vohra 0 0-2 0, Grace Boles 2 1-1 3, Maggie Howard 1 0-0 3, Lily Boles 0 0-0 0, Reem Abdel-Hack 1 0-0 2, Kiera O’Connor 0 2-2 2, Clarissa Pierre 1 0-0 2, Devin Wildman 1 0-0 3

Totals: 13 4-7 32

Foran 11-9-11-11—42

Shelton 5-8-5-12– 32

3-pointers: V— Jasmine Lord 3, Mia Tunucci 2, Heenan. H —Maggie Howard 1