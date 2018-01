Gymnastics: Jonathan Law meets Oxford, Newtown

Jonathan Law’s gymnastics team posted a score of 123.1 in its meet with Oxford (132.7) and Newtown (129.6) on Monday.

Catherine Burns was third on vault and tied for third on bars.

Vault: 1. Emily Baktis (O) 9.1; 2. Ally Kenny (N) 8.4; 3 Catherine Burns (L) 8.35

Bars: 1. Tie: Hannah Jojo (N) & Jenna Chasse (O) 8.7; 2. Emily Batkis (O) 8.3; Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Emma Della (N) 8.2

Beam: 1. Emily Batkis (O) 9.2; 2. Hannah Jojo (N) 8.6; 3. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Taren Diaz (O) 8.5

Floor: 1. Emma Della (N) 9.0; 2. Emily Batkis (O) 8.7; 3. Ally Kenny (N) 8.5

All Around: 1.Emily Batkis (O) 35.3; 2. Hannah Jojo (N) 33.9; 3. Emma Della (N) 33.6