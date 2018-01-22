Milford Mirror

Fire in Sears trash compactor forced mall evacuation Monday

By Milford Mirror on January 22, 2018 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Connecticut Post Mall was evacuated Monday afternoon after fire broke out in a large trash compactor at Sears Department Store.

Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. by store employees.

“Milford firefighters arrived quickly and began to work on the stubborn blaze,” Fabrizi said. “The unit was up against the building and filled with burning, compacted trash.”

The mall was evacuated as a precaution due to smoke backing up into the interior of the building.

Fabrizi said the fire was contained to the compaction container, and the smoke was cleared from the mall.

The Milford Fire Marshal’s Division was on the scene to investigate. A cause has not been released. No injuries were reported.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Elderly resident scammed out of more than $8,600
  2. Police looking for missing Milford man
  3. Milford man charged again with indecency
  4. Foul play not suspected in Milford woman’s death

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Consumer Protection warns public about super bowl ticket scams Next Post Boys basketball: Foran Lions lose to North Haven
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress