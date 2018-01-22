Fire in Sears trash compactor forced mall evacuation Monday

The Connecticut Post Mall was evacuated Monday afternoon after fire broke out in a large trash compactor at Sears Department Store.

Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. by store employees.

“Milford firefighters arrived quickly and began to work on the stubborn blaze,” Fabrizi said. “The unit was up against the building and filled with burning, compacted trash.”

The mall was evacuated as a precaution due to smoke backing up into the interior of the building.

Fabrizi said the fire was contained to the compaction container, and the smoke was cleared from the mall.

The Milford Fire Marshal’s Division was on the scene to investigate. A cause has not been released. No injuries were reported.