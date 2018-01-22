West Shore Middle School needs your vote for Zombie Apocalypse

Last fall, the students and staff of West Shore Middle School entered a world where zombies were preparing to take over, and their work may win the school $60,000 in products from the Follett Corporation. But they will need help.

Staff members at the school learned of the ‘Follett Challenge’ several months ago and decided to give it a try. The challenge asked educators to put together a program that involved collaboration across several disciplines and included unique and inventive ways to teach students the 21st century skills they will need in the future.

West Shore’s project, Zombie Apocalypse, had students think about the processes and decisions that need to be made in the face of an impending natural disaster. Students were required to conduct research, participate in natural disaster simulations, and even meet with Milford city officials to learn real-life decision making techniques used in real-life scenarios, such as Superstorm Sandy.

While the onslaught of a zombie revolution was attractive to the middle school age-group, the lessons students learned were far-reaching and impactful, school officials said.

A video representation of their work was submitted to the Follett Corporation, along with many other required challenge components, and now it’s time for the Milford community to vote. If West Shore receives enough votes and is selected as a finalist, they have the possibility of receiving $60,000 worth of technology, scientific robotics, 3D printers, and lots of other products offered through Follett.

To become a finalist, West Shore needs people to go on the video link and vote for West Shore’s submission. Voting will be open through Friday, Jan. 26.

Anyone age 13 and over may vote once per day during the voting period.