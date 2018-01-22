Milford flu clinic Wednesday

The Milford Health Department will hold a flu clinic Wednesday, Jan. 24, from noon to 5 p.m. at 82 New Haven Avenue.

Cost is $20 for a regular flu vaccine and $40.50 for high dose, age 65 and older.

For information call the Milford Health Department at 203-783-3285.

The Milford Health Department has provided seasonal influenza vaccinations, “flu shots”, to residents on a monthly basis since October. However, in light of the widespread influenza activity throughout the state of Connecticut and within the country overall, the Milford Health Department will conduct an additional clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from noon to 5 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Milford Health Department located at 82 New Haven Avenue in Milford.

Flu shots will be available at the clinic to individuals age 3 and older. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have recommended that all individuals age 6 months or older get a flu vaccination to protect them from developing the flu.

“Even though we are already well into the flu season, it is not too late to get your flu shot as there are still several weeks left to this flu season, “ said Deepa Joseph, Director of Health for the city of Milford.

The Milford Health Department will also offer Fluzone High Dose for individuals 65 years of age and over at the flu clinics this season. Fluzone High Dose is the first and only influenza vaccine designed specifically for people 65 year of age and older. Persons in this age group have a higher risk for complications from influenza.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that this year's flu virus has been particularly severe among people aged 65 and older.

The Milford Health Department also encourages residents to practice good respiratory etiquette to prevent and reduce the spread of flu this season. Precautions such as staying at home when you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, using and properly disposing of tissues, and washing your hands are important measures to help reduce the spread of serious respiratory illnesses.

