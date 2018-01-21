Too much digital? Free presentation of Screenagers Jan. 25

The Milford Public School district will present Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age, the next in the district’s series of open parent discussions on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. in the Parsons Auditorium. Admission is free.

Are you watching kids scroll through life, with their rapid-fire thumbs and a six-second attention span? Physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston saw that happening with her own kids and began a quest to uncover how it might impact their development.

As with her other two award-winning documentaries on mental health, Ruston takes a deeply personal approach as she probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists and brain scientists, Screenagers reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and also offers solutions on how adults can empower their kids to best navigate the digital world to find balance.

Screenagers addresses the most pervasive parenting issue of our time head on — depicting teen struggles over social media, video games and internet addiction. The film empowers kids to best navigate the digital world and provides practical resources to help them do it.

Discussion Follows Screening

Dr. Alicia Farrell will moderate a discussion after the film.

Dr. Farrell is renown for her work as an accomplished cognitive psychologist, former university professor, national keynote speaker and founder of Clearview Consulting. Farrell’s mission is to help individuals, couples, families and organizations find their strength and courage to make healthy decisions and changes in their lives and businesses. She is an expert at translating cutting-edge scientific research into practical everyday life.

No cost; but pre-register

While there is no cost for the event, an online pre-registration procedure is in place for those who plan on attending. Visit the district website (milforded.org) and click on the link on the home page for details.