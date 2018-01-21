Milford Mirror

Wrestling: Jonathan Law defeats Greenwich High

Jonathan Law’s wrestling team defeated Greenwich, 42-32, on Saturday.

Gunner Malin, Kevin Brocksom and Shayne McCourt posted wins by fall in three of the final four matches to lift coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen to victory.

Greenwich took a 14-0 lead after three bouts, before Law rallied with five straight victories.

Tegan McCourt won by technical fall at 132 pounds and Aisaiah Rodriguez posted a decision at 138.

After a forfeit win, Jack Lawless had a decision at 152 and Antonio Rosado won by fall.

Greenwich notched a pair of wins, then Malin at 195, Brockson at 220 and Shayne McCourt at 106 closed out the victory.

