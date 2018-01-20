Boys hockey: Milford’s Palacio, Pisani each score two goals

Santiago Palacio and Brett Pisani scored two goals each and freshman goalie Derek Ouellette made 33 saves on Saturday afternoon lifting the Milford co-op boys hockey team to a 5-3 non-divisional win over Wilton at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak by the Indians, who brought their record to 3-6.

Palacio’s second goal, a high wrist shot which beat Warriors’ goalie Logan Motyka to the upper right-hand side of the net came at 4:11 of the third period and increased Milford’s lead to 3-1.

Following a Wilton goal by John Fung (at 11:30), Milford’s Rich Carino pushed Milford back out in front 5-2.

Dylan Ouellette, Jason Lavallee, Jake Burwell (two), Joey Stevens, Ryan Ahern, Evan White, Matt Gilebbi and Palacio had assists.

Wilton’s other goals were scored by Tyler Everitt and Lucas Thelen, who also had an assist.

The Warriors outshot the Indians, 36-23, as Motyka had 18 saves for Wilton, 3-3.

“This was a win at a needed time for us,” said Milford coach Sal Follo, in his 24th season. “We were on a skid and had two bad losses in our last two games to Cheshire (9-3) and Branford (6-2). Today, both our penalty kill and our power play were good. We controlled the puck well in those parts of the game.”

First Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 7 Santiago Palacio (26 Dylan Ouellette, 19 Jason Lavallee) 2:10

Second Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 8 Brett Pisani (15 Jake Burwell) 0:36

WILTON GOAL scored by 26 Everitt (12 Thelen)

Third Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 7 Santiago Palacio ( 22 Joey Stevens,24 Ryan Ahern)

WILTON GOAL scored by 22 Fung ( 26 Everitt, 12Thelen)

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 10 Rich Carino (6 Evan White, 14 Matt Gilebbi)

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 8 Brett Pisani ( Santiago Palacio, 15 Jake Burwell)

WILTON GOAL scored by 26 Everitt ( 12 Thelan)