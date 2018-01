The Foran High wrestling team will be having a special night to culminate their year-long service project, Take Down MS.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating disease that affects many in our community, and all proceeds raised will go toward assisting Milford residents who struggle with the daily limitations of the disease.

Come out to the home wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. against East Haven in the gymnasium at Foran.