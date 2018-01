Wrestling: Foran High wins two-of-three matches

The Foran High wrestling team defeated host Waterford High and Westerly (R.I.) while losing to Coventry (R.I.) on Friday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions, ranked ninth in the state, are now 20-5 on the season.

Coventry, RI (C) 4, Foran (F) 37

220 Q Khan (F) pinned Sanford (C) at 0:37

285 Boyles (F) win by Forfeit

106 Frye (C) pinned Joshi (C) at 0:55

113 Remoline (C) pinned Jordan (F) at 0:45

120 Giordano (F) pinned ELomaa (C) at 0:30

126 Clarke (C) pinned Fitzgerald (F) at 2:19

132 Brown (C) pinned Mauro (F) at 1:12

138 Caltigirone (C) pinned Edmondson (F) at 1:51

145 Young (C) tech fall over Pokornowski (F) 15-0

152 Stanko (F) decision over Theroux (C) 7-2

160 Luth (F) pinned Gouviea (C) at 1:09

170 U Khan (F) major decision over Fernandez (C) 9-0

182 Mastrofine (C) pinned Ives (F) at 0:47

195 Bannon (F) pinned Raquio ((C) at 2:36

Foran (F) 83 Westerly RI (W) 0

285 Boyles (F) win by Forfeit

106 Joshi (F) win by Forfeit

113 Jordan (F) win by Forfeit

120 Giordano (F) win by Forfeit

126 Fitzgerald (F) win by Forfeit

132 Mauro (F) pinned Garcia (W) at 2:27

138 Edmondson (F) win by Forfeit

145 Pokornowski (F) win by Forfeit

152 Stanko (F) win by Forfeit

160 Luth (F) tech fall over Holdredge (W) 16-1

170 Gaul (F) win by Forfeit

182 U Khan (F) win by Forfeit

195 Bannon (F) win by Forfeit

220 Q Khan (F) pinned Balmonte (W) at 2:30

Foran (F) 60 Waterford (W) 20

113 Jordan (F) pinned Morgan (W) at 1:20

120 Zane (W) decision over Giordano (F) 8-3

126 Radack (W) tech fall over Fitzgerald (F) 15-0

132 Mauro (F) major decision over Sachatello (W) 13-3

138 Edmondson (F) pinned Tynek (W) at 1:09

145 Pokornowski (F) pinned Lange (W) at 3:15

152 Stanko (F) pinned Mullen (W) at 3:27

160 Luth (F) pinned Wade (W) at 0:18

170 Gaul (F) pinned Gerowitz(W) at 1:15

182 U Khan (F) win by Forfeit

195 Bannon (F) pinned Harshberger (W) at 1:52

220 Q Khan (F) pinned Ward (W) at 0:18

285 Zito (W) pinned Boyles (F) at 3:15

106 Smith (W) pinned Joshi (F) at 0:43