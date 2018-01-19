Boys hockey: Cheshire High defeats Milford Indians

Cheshire defeated the Milford coop boys hockey team, 9-3, at Wesleyan University.

Milford’s Jason Lavallee and Matt Gilebbi had goals in the first period, which ended in a 2-2 toe.

Cheshire scored five unanswered goals in the second stanza.

Ryan Ahearn scored a Milford goal in the third period.

Brett Pisani and Derek Ouellette had assists for the Indians.

James Ilnicki and Evan Veivia each had two goals for Cheshire.

First Period

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 7 Liam Killea (14 Niklas Vasiljevs) 4:19

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 19 Jason Lavallee (8 Brett Pisani) 8:37

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 16 Evan Veivia 11:10

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 14 Matt Gilebbi 12:35

Second Period

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 7 Liam Killea 0:36

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 21 James Ilnicki (7 Liam Killea, 22 Benjamin O’Connor) 2:36

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 21 James Ilnicki (4 Kyle Letourneau) 4:45

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 4 Kyle Letourneau (6 Jason McKinley) 5:08

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 16 Evan Veivia(7 Liam Killea) 6:22

Third Period

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 18 (4 Kyle Letourneau) 0:54

CHESHIRE GOAL scored by 14 Niklas Vasiljevs (7 Liam Killea) 1:30

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 24 Ryan Ahern (26 Derek Ouellette) 14:59