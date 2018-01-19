Four arrested in 2017 home invasion on Melba

Four arrests were made this week in connection to a Melba Street home invasion that took place in May.

On May 29, Milford police received a complaint of a home invasion which had just taken place at a Melba Street residence: the suspects had just left in a silver Infiniti sedan after using a firearm to forcibly take items from the resident’s home.

While on the way to the Melba Street home, a Milford officer spotted a car matching the description speeding on Old Gate Lane near New Haven Avenue, and began pursuing.

The pursuit ended when the officer lost sight of the vehicle on East Town Road near the Boston Post Road. But the officer had managed to get the license plate number, which came back as belonging to Charles Johnson, 47, of 104 Haven Street, New Haven.

Officers learned that a man and woman had just gotten home at the Melba Street house when two men, both with their faces concealed, forced themselves into the bedroom. Displaying a gun, they demanded money from the victims.

After several minutes, an additional family member came home. At that point the intruders grabbed several items from the room and left.

Milford police said an in-depth and thorough investigation took place and, with the help of fingerprint and DNA analysis, eye-witnesses and other methods, three more suspects, in addition to Johnson, were developed: Larry Davis, 26, of 58 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, Thomas Sanders, 42, of 58 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven and Selena Cardenas, 22, of 261 Ely Avenue, Norwalk.

Between Jan. 17 and 19 all four suspects were taken into custody and charged

Cardenas was charged with Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st. Cardenas was released on a $50,000 bond to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Johnson was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in a Pursuit.

Johnson was held on a $75,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Jan.19.

Sanders was charged with Home Invasion, Burglary 1st, Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st. Sanders was held on a $75,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Jan. 18.

Davis was charged with Home Invasion, Burglary 1st, Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Davis was held on a $75,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Jan. 18.