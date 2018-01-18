Gymnastics: Foran High falls to Daniel Hand

The Foran High gymnastics team lost to Daniel Hand, 130.75-125.3, in Milford on Thursday.

Brianna Laggis was first overall on bars for the Lions (2-2).

Vault: 1. Erin Naclerio (H) 8.8, 2. Carly Barba (H) 8.3, 3. Samantha Lambert (F) 8.2; Bars: 1. Brianna Laggis (F) 9.2, 2. Naclerio (H) 9.1, 3. Jaime Visocchi (F) 8.05; Beam: 1. Naclerio (H) 9.35 2. Laggis (F) 9.15, 3. Grace Rogers (H) 8.5; Floor: 1. Naclerio (H) 8.9, 2. Rogers (H) 8.5, 3. Kelley Levis (H) 7.8; All-Around: 1. Naclerio (H) 35.2, 2. Rogers (H) 32.85, 3. Britney Lynch (F) 30.35