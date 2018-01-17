Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Jonathan Law defeats Whitney Tech

By Peter Vander Veer on January 17, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Dean Pettway scored a game-high 21 points on Wednesday night and teammate Conor Creane added 16, as the Jonathan Law boys basketball team won a home non-conference game over Whitney Tech of Hamden 97-65.

Using full-court pressure almost from the onset, the Lawmen took a quick 14-5 lead, extended it to 23-9 after one quarter and led 49-28 by halftime.

The win was Law’s third against six losses, one more victory than the Lawmen obtained all of last season. Law plays again on Friday night at Branford.

The Owls (2-4) got 20 points from Juan Salas and 15 from Richard Whitaker.

“We had a chance to scout them last week and realized we could put pressure on them early and be aggressive,” said first-year coach Jamie Anderson, who played at Law from 1988-90. “Our team seems to be going in the right direction. In all but one of our losses, we were in every game going into the fourth quarter. These kids are playing hard and really starting to enjoy the game.”

LAW

Diontae Eady 3 0-0, 6  Conor Creane 6 4-4, 16  Sam Nassar 2 0-0, 4  Zane Birks 2 0-0, 4 Dean Pettway 9 2-2, 21  Jon Vitale 2 0-0, 5  Will Contaxis 2 0-0, 4  Tyler McKenna-Hansen 1 0-0, 2 Carl Maxwell 1 4-5, 6  Justice Smith 2 0-0, 4  Tony Brown 4 0-0, 8  Ru Akhtar 3 0-0, 6  Garrett Tutlis 2 1-2, 6  Ryan Lawless 0 0-0, 0  Jimmy Coleman 2 0-0, 5

Totals: 41 11-13, 97

WHITNEY TECH

  1. Salas 6 6-10, 20  R. Whitaker 4 6-7, 16  K. Ventura 1 1-3, 4  D. Johnson Jr. 1 0-5, 2  D. Freeman 4 0-1, 8  E. Howard 1 0-0, 2  J. Ward 4 5-9, 13  J. Troutman 0 0-0, 0

Totals: 21 18-35, 65

LAW        23  26  26  22 — 97

WHITNEY 9  19  9  28 — 65

3-pointers: L—Pettway 1, Vitale 1, Tutlis 1, Coleman 1; WT — Salas 2, Whitaker 2, Ventura 1

