Girls basketball: Foran Lions hitting their stride

It’s a little past the half-season mark and Foran High girls basketball team is hitting its stride, which is a pleasant sight for veteran head coach Bob Asmussen.

Despite a 61-43 Southern Connecticut Conference road loss on Friday to Wilbur Cross, the Lions picked up two wins earlier in the week. And, in their 62-50 decision over West Haven, the locals fought back to claim victory after the Westies had cut a large deficit down to 10 points.

“Overall, we’re starting to find a groove,” said Asmussen. “We still need to be a bit more consistent. But what I really like is how we’re practicing. We’re getting a great effort It’s one that winning teams develop.”

In the win over West Haven, junior Jasmine Lord had 23 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore Mia Tunucci threw in 16 points and had 15 rebounds.

“Jasmine has had three, 20-point games in a row and has brought her scoring average up to 16 per game and Mia has been a surprise for us this year,” Asmussen said. “Both kids are getting double-doubles (at least 10 points and the equal number of rebounds) per game. We have other kids doing good things, but we really rely on these two.”

West Haven trailed by only a pair, 18-16, after one quarter.

Two well-played periods by Foran gave the Lions a 45-28 lead after three sessions.

“We had a good first quarter and a very good fourth quarter with two bad ones in between,” said West Haven coach Jessica Moriarity. “You’re not going to win many games when you only score four points in a quarter. Tonight, we did that twice.”

With freshman Ebony Jones scoring eight of her 11 points in the final quarter, West Haven trimmed away at Foran’s lead before the Lions converted 7 out of 12 from the foul line late.

Overall, the Lions converted on 13 of 26 attempts from the foul line while making 22 of 62 shots from the floor (35 percent) including five threes. West Haven only went to the line eight times and made five of them while the Westies hit on 21 of 63 from the field (33 percent).

Foran held a 51-48 edge in rebounds. West Haven’s Amanda Carr was the leader with 16. West Haven turned the ball over 23 times, with 10 of them coming in the second quarter. Foran had 16 turnovers.

Foran will be off until Friday night when the 3-9 Lions host Lyman Hall of Wallingford at 7.

Roundup: Foran lost to Wilbur Cross, 60-43, in New Haven on Friday. Wilbur Cross improved to 7-2. Laura Heenan scored 14 points and Sam Inthapanhya 11 points.