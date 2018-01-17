Foran High honors All-State athletes

Foran High honored its All-State athletes from the 2016-17 in the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Jan. 6.

Lions’ feted by Athletic Director Anthony Vitelli, their coaches and families before a full house were Carly Malesky, Jack Ardrey, Jordan MacDonald, Lance DiNatale, Emma Langley, Sarah Fitzgerald, Brett Huber, Emily Sportini, Ava Corsi, Jared Hubler, Ryan Luth, Caleb Tondora and Michael Ross.

Carly Malesky was a defensive soccer star for the Lions. She was named All-State, All-Southern Connecticut Conference, was a Hearst Media All-Star and a CIAC Scholar Athlete. Malesky is attending the University of Connecticut.

Jack Ardrey was not only All-State in cross country, he twice earned a spot on the All-Southern Connecticut Conference team. His personal best time for the 5K (3.1 miles) was 16:46. Ardrey is now running cross country at Southern New Hampshire University.

Jordan MacDonald was named All-State in girls swimming as a freshman in 2016 and as a sophomore in 2017. She was first at states this past season in both the 100 butterfly and as a member of the Lions’ 200 medley relay team.

Lance DiNatale passed the football for 2,622 yards and 20 touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 70 percent, as a senior. He ran the ball for 483 yards and seven scores. Also a lacrosse standout, DiNatale is attending the University of Alabama where he is majoring in business and finance.

Emma Longley is the school and Southern Connecticut record holder in both the 6- and 11-meter dives. A three-time All-Stater, Longley is a two-time Class M champion where she holds the top mark for the 11-meter dive. She will attend and dive at West Virginia University next fall, where she will major in exercise physiology.

Sarah Fitzgerald was the 2016 state champion in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 medley relay. The Southern Connecticut Conference Swimmer of the Year in both 2015 and 2016, Fitzgerald is currently attending the University of New Hampshire, majoring in psychology.

Brett Huber was a two-time All-State selection in football. As a senior he set a state record in receptions and yards gained receiving. Huber played three years of basketball and was a member of Foran’s state championship baseball team last spring. Huber is currently attending and playing football at the University of New Haven, where he is majoring in fire science.

Emily Sportini was a member of the Lions’ Class M winning 200 medley relay team in 2016.

Ava Corsi starred in girls swimming and was a member of the 2016 Class M state champion 200 medley relay team.

Jared Hubler broke the school record in the pole vault with a jump of 12-foot-six inches. Also a standout on the football team, Hubler is playing hockey for the Milford Indians this winter. He will attend the University of Colorado and major in accounting.

Ryan Luth was the State Open and the New England wrestling champion. He placed fifth at Nationals to earn All-America. Luth and Michael Ross are Foran High’s first New England champion in any sport. Luth is also a National High School Coaches Association Academic All-American. A team captain this winter, Luth will attend and wrestle at Washington & Lee University in Virginia.

Caleb Tondora was named All-State for the second time as a junior in 2017. An All-Southern Connecticut Conference and All-Area defensive specialist, Tondora led the way as the Lions shut out four opponents. He is a three-time All-SCC Academic team honoree.

Michael Ross went 45-0 as a senior wrestler in 2016-17, when he captured the New England, State Open, Class M and SCC titles.