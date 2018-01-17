Mermaid-themed art sought for juried art exhibit

Artists are invited to submit artwork depicting mermaids for a juried art exhibit. The winning piece will be used for the cover of the Walnut Beach Summer Calendar 2018, produced by the Walnut Beach Arts and Business Association.

All ages are invited. Artwork for entry does not have to be professionally mounted. Artwork will be accepted at Artfish 42 Gallery, 42 Naugatuck Avenue, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 and 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. Judging will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Firehouse Gallery, followed by a reception.

Artists must be willing to sign a waiver giving one-time-only use for the image. Images should be at two-thirds ratio to avoid being cropped during printing. For information, call Meg Giannotti at 203-893-0823.